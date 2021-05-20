Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Sells $282,350.00 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEG opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

