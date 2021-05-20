Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 87,149 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leju during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

