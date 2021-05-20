Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.94. Leju shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 87,149 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leju during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Leju (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.
