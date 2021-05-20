Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.57.

LMND opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 496.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,469 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

