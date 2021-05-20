Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LEN opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.