Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow is encouraging. Although higher costs are concerning, the company is focused on reducing its operating costs in order to drive the bottom line. The company is well positioned to deliver solid results for fiscal 2021 and beyond, given strong backlog and current housing fundamentals. Notably, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have increased in the past 30 days. However, higher land, labor and material costs are concerning.”

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Lennar has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3,273.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

