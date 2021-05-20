Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 10,716 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 10,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $312,585.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,360.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.