LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $172,560.29 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. LHT has a total market cap of $172,560.29 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002495 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007759 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000219 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.