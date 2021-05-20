Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

