Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $120,076.48 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Miranda Curtis sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 602,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

