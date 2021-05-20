Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 25,100 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at $50,943,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

