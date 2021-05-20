Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $19,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

