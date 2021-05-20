Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 9.3% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,291,465 shares of company stock worth $120,393,734.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

