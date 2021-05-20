Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire Sells 6,000 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $96.98. 395,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $97.65.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

