LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen Buys 1,416 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen purchased 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $12,616.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 24,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

