Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.07 million.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.