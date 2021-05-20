Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.94. 384,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,637. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

