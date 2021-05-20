Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $383.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

