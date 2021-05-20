Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $136.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

