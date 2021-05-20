Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

