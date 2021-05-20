Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.
Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.
In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
