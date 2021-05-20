Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,922. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

