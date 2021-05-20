LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.

LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.48. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

