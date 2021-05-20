Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,874 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 775.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.27 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.