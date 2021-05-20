Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

NYSE:LYB opened at $110.37 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.