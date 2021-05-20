Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 81.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

