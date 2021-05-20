Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $443.14 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.47. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.