Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,923 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,036.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

