Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 73,990 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 74.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $325.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $339.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

