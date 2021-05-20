Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.