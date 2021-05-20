Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.12. 136,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.22.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.