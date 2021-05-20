Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.67.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.72 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

