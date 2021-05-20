Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.