Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

LITE stock opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

