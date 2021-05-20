Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

