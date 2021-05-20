Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,818,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.