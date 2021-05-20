MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$27.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 22,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,691. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

