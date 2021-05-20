Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $804.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

