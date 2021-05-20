Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.74

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.74 and traded as high as C$117.61. Magna International shares last traded at C$116.44, with a volume of 622,532 shares trading hands.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.98.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 36.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

