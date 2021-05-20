Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Adam Lee Soroca Sells 26,235 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

