Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.80

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.80 and traded as high as C$85.25. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$796.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.