Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $197.26. 15,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

