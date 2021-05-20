Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,938 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 450,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,934,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

