Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.37. 36,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,862.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

