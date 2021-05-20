Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 49,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

