Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11,793.7% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,293,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.97. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

