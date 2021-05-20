Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

MRNS opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $541.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after acquiring an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.