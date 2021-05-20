Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,385.61 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

