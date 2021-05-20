Mark G. Merrill Sells 4,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.61 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $14,894,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

