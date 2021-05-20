Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

MARS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £600.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.