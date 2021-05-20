Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £600.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.31.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.