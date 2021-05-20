MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

MasTec stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33. MasTec has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

